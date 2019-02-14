English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

European Commission Recognizes Afghan Woman As Leading Young Peace-Builder

in Afghan Business

European Commission Recognizes Afghan Woman As Leading Young Peace-Builder
14 Feb, 2019 by
Print this article Font size -16+

Young Afghan woman Ayesha Hashem has been selected as one of the leading young peace-builders to represent Afghanistan in the One Young World—an initiative dedicated to preventing and countering violence extremism, promoting peace-building efforts and conflict resolution.

The initiative, run in partnership with the European Commission, is intended to encourage young leaders to play an active role in building peaceful and cohesive societies.

Hashem is a human rights activist, policy specialist and development enthusiast working on gender inclusive growth and sustainable development issues in Afghanistan including The Imam Initiative Project which has trained over 5000 Imams across Afghanistan to advocate for the social, political and economic rights of Afghan women.

When the project launched in 2017, Neven Mimica, European Commissioner for International Cooperation and Development, spoke of the importance of young people taking a more proactive role in improving the situations of the 600m young people who live in fragile or conflict-affected areas. The Peace Ambassador initiative, he said, would “empower young leaders to effectively contribute to the promotion and achievement of sustainable peace across the world”.

Find out more about this initiative here.

Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam

Related Articles

Afghan Business 6 years ago President Karzai orders the distribution of electronic IDs to begin in February

President Karzai orders the distribution of electronic IDs to begin in February

President Hamid Karzai sent a decree ordering the relevant ministries to begin the distribution of electronic identification cards as scheduled

Afghan Business 6 years ago Unemployment in Bamyan on its rise

Unemployment in Bamyan on its rise

While many Bamyan dwellers are concerned about the high unemployment in the province, officials have said that providing employment opportunities

Afghan Business 4 years ago Afghanistan, Turkmenistan sign cooperation pact in the field of electric power

Afghanistan, Turkmenistan sign cooperation pact in the field of electric power

President Ashraf Ghani led a high-level delegation to Ashgabat, Turkmenistan to confer on enhancing bilateral relations between the two nations.

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading