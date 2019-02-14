European Commission Recognizes Afghan Woman As Leading Young Peace-Builder

in Afghan Business

Young Afghan woman Ayesha Hashem has been selected as one of the leading young peace-builders to represent Afghanistan in the One Young World—an initiative dedicated to preventing and countering violence extremism, promoting peace-building efforts and conflict resolution.

The initiative, run in partnership with the European Commission, is intended to encourage young leaders to play an active role in building peaceful and cohesive societies.

Hashem is a human rights activist, policy specialist and development enthusiast working on gender inclusive growth and sustainable development issues in Afghanistan including The Imam Initiative Project which has trained over 5000 Imams across Afghanistan to advocate for the social, political and economic rights of Afghan women.

When the project launched in 2017, Neven Mimica, European Commissioner for International Cooperation and Development, spoke of the importance of young people taking a more proactive role in improving the situations of the 600m young people who live in fragile or conflict-affected areas. The Peace Ambassador initiative, he said, would “empower young leaders to effectively contribute to the promotion and achievement of sustainable peace across the world”.

