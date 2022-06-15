Export of Pine Nuts Through Air Corridor Declines

in Afghan Business

Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment announced that the export of pine nuts through the country’s air corridors had decreased.

The chamber said in a statement that pine nuts traders have voiced concerns about the problems facing export of pine nuts through land ports, in addition to reduction in export of this fruit through air corridors.

According to a newsletter from the Chamber of Commerce and Investment, pean nuts traders met with the chamber’s deputy and asked him to address the problems in Afghanistan’s pean nut export sector.

Pine nuts are one of the most important and valuable items of Afghanistan’s exports. They are exported to China, India, the UAE and Turkey through the air corridor, in addition to neighboring countries.