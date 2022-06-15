Breaking News
Russia Lifts Customs Tariffs On Afghan Exports
...
Export of Pine Nuts Through Air Corridor Declines
...
Practical Work On TAPI Project in Afghanistan To Begin In Six Months
...
The International Public Exhibition Kicked Off In Kabul
...
Establishment Of An Agricultural Bank in Afghanistan In The Near Future
...
Kabul Airport Customs Revenue Reach 430mn Afghanis
...
Export of Pine Nuts Through Air Corridor Declines
Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment announced that the export of pine nuts through the country’s air corridors had decreased.
The chamber said in a statement that pine nuts traders have voiced concerns about the problems facing export of pine nuts through land ports, in addition to reduction in export of this fruit through air corridors.
According to a newsletter from the Chamber of Commerce and Investment, pean nuts traders met with the chamber’s deputy and asked him to address the problems in Afghanistan’s pean nut export sector.
Pine nuts are one of the most important and valuable items of Afghanistan’s exports. They are exported to China, India, the UAE and Turkey through the air corridor, in addition to neighboring countries.
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
New power source for Khanabad District of Kunduz
An Indian company implemented a project involving the installation of over 2,000 power pylons and 11 transformers in the Khanabad
Germany and Afghanistan commit to strong partnership
Dr Gerd Müller, Germany’s Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development, arrived on Tuesday in Kabul as the first German
Underground market established in Balkh
An underground market in Balkh’s capital city, Mazar-e-Sharif, was inaugurated Wednesday by the city’s municipal. Mohammad Muqeem said the market