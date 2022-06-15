English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

Export of Pine Nuts Through Air Corridor Declines

in Afghan Business

Export of Pine Nuts Through Air Corridor Declines
15 Jun, 2022 by
Print this article Font size -16+

Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment announced that the export of pine nuts through the country’s air corridors had decreased.

The chamber said in a statement that pine nuts traders have voiced concerns about the problems facing export of pine nuts through land ports, in addition to reduction in export of this fruit through air corridors.

According to a newsletter from the Chamber of Commerce and Investment, pean nuts traders met with the chamber’s deputy and asked him to address the problems in Afghanistan’s pean nut export sector.

Pine nuts are one of the most important and valuable items of Afghanistan’s exports. They are exported to China, India, the UAE and Turkey through the air corridor, in addition to neighboring countries.

Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
afghanistan pine nuts

Related Articles

Afghan Business 10 years ago New power source for Khanabad District of Kunduz

New power source for Khanabad District of Kunduz

An Indian company implemented a project involving the installation of over 2,000 power pylons and 11 transformers in the Khanabad

Afghan Business 8 years ago Germany and Afghanistan commit to strong partnership

Germany and Afghanistan commit to strong partnership

Dr Gerd Müller, Germany’s Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development, arrived on Tuesday in Kabul as the first German

Afghan Business 9 years ago Underground market established in Balkh

Underground market established in Balkh

An underground market in Balkh’s capital city, Mazar-e-Sharif, was inaugurated Wednesday by the city’s municipal. Mohammad Muqeem said the market

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading
cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china