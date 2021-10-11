English | دری
Export of Pine Nuts to China Resumes

in Afghan Business

Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment announced that the process of exporting pine nuts to China by air has buy levitra cheap us resumed.

The Chamber’s newsletter, released on October 11, states that a tripartite memorandum of purchasing levitra understanding was signed between the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment, Kam Air and the exporters of pine nuts in the field of air cargo transportation.

According to the newsletter, Kam Air has started exporting pine nuts to China, but the officials of this Chamber have asked for cooperation compare viagra prices in reducing prices.

According to the Chamber of Commerce and Investment, a number of other airlines have promised to start commercial flights with the Chamber of Commerce and Investment.

The newsletter does not specify the exact date of Kam Air’s commercial flights, but officials from the Chamber of Commerce and Investment say the process will begin as soon cialis cost as possible.
afghanistan pine nuts

