Breaking News
Export of Pine Nuts to China Resumes
...
Afghan Carpet Industry Collapses
...
Kabul Receives Medical Aid Cargo from EU Humanitarian Air Bridge
...
Only $135mn of the Total Aid Promised to Afghanistan Has Been Disbursed
...
Factories Resume Operations in Balkh Province
...
USA Allows More Aid to Afghanistan Despite Sanctions on Taliban
...
Export of Pine Nuts to China Resumes
Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment announced that the process of exporting pine nuts to China by air has buy levitra cheap us resumed.
The Chamber’s newsletter, released on October 11, states that a tripartite memorandum of purchasing levitra understanding was signed between the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment, Kam Air and the exporters of pine nuts in the field of air cargo transportation.
According to the newsletter, Kam Air has started exporting pine nuts to China, but the officials of this Chamber have asked for cooperation compare viagra prices in reducing prices.
According to the Chamber of Commerce and Investment, a number of other airlines have promised to start commercial flights with the Chamber of Commerce and Investment.
The newsletter does not specify the exact date of Kam Air’s commercial flights, but officials from the Chamber of Commerce and Investment say the process will begin as soon cialis cost as possible.
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
Afghan refugee women in Delhi making a living through their culinary skills
A group of Afghan refugee women in capital city of India, Delhi are relying on their culinary skills to make
Millions Of Pounds Worth Of Military Equipment May Not Return From Afghanistan
Huffing Post-More than 40% of Britain’s Afghan military equipment may not return to the UK, according to Government exit strategy
Afghan firm cries foul over US contract
by Muhammad Hassan Khetab & Tanh An Afghan construction company alleged that a US firm failed to comply with its