Exports of Afghan Pine Nuts to China Resume

Afghan Business

11 Feb, 2020
Afghanistan’s exports of pine nuts to China through the Turkish Airlines resumed on Sunday, Feb 9 after a 20-day pause.

The Turkish Airlines had paused flights to China over concerns about the spread of the coronavirus and the Chinese New Year.

According to the Chamber of Investment and Commerce officials, Afghanistan exported 2,000 tons of pine nuts in 2019, compared to 1,070 tons.

Meanwhile, pine nut exporters have expressed concerns over the lack of proper cold storage facilities in Afghanistan that causes millions of dollars loss to investors.

afghanistan pine nuts Coronavirus

