Exports of Afghan Pine Nuts to China Resume
Opening of 4 Factories in Kabul
Afghanistan Suspends Exports Through Air Corridors to China Due to Coronavirus Outbreak
Afghanistan Launches Biometric System for Business Licenses
Mobile Kitchens In Kabul Help Afghan Women Achieve Financial Independence
Afghanistan’s First Ever IV Fluid Factory Established in Herat
Afghanistan’s exports of pine nuts to China through the
Turkish Airlines resumed on Sunday, Feb 9 after a 20-day pause.
The Turkish Airlines had paused flights to China over concerns about the spread of the coronavirus and the Chinese New Year.
According to the Chamber of Investment and Commerce officials, Afghanistan exported 2,000 tons of pine nuts in 2019, compared to 1,070 tons.
Meanwhile, pine nut exporters have expressed concerns over the lack of proper cold storage facilities in Afghanistan that causes millions of dollars loss to investors.
Wadsam
Wadsam
