Farah Province Produces Over 10 Tons of Honey in the Past Year

Afghan Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation, and Livestock reported that Farah province produced over 10 metric tons of honey in the year 1399.
The ministry said in a statement that beekeeping is growing in the province, and more people are growing interest in investing in this sector.
According to an evaluation by the Department of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock of Farah province, 225 people in the province have invested in the beekeeping industry and are engaged in honey production till date.
Meanwhile, the Farah Agriculture Department has distributed beehives to 235 impoverished women to help them earn income and to further grow the beekeeping industry in the province.
Wadsam
