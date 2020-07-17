English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Farah’s Honey Production Up By 40%

in Afghan Business

Farah’s Honey Production Up By 40%
18 Jul, 2020 by
Print this article Font size -16+

Honey production in Farah province is expected to reach 1,700 tons, denoting an increase of 40% from last year’s production.

“We arranged for trainings to the beekeepers in Farah province and distributed beekeeping tools to 400 beekeeper as soon as we noticed honey production looked promising in this province,” said Farah’s provincial Director of Agriculture and Livestock, Abdul Manaan Mateen.   

While beekeepers in the province are satisfied about their honey production, they have voiced concerns about the lack of markets for their honey produce.

Some beekeepers urged the government to provide them with trainings and facilities for better packaging of their produce.

Presently, one kilogram of pure honey is sold at 1000 Afghanis in the market.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, honey is one of the main domestic products of the country and a good source of income for the producers. In recent years, the government has carried out significant activities to help with the growth of the beekeeping industry.

Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
Afghanistan honey production

Related Articles

Afghan Business 1 week ago EU Provides EUR 3.6mn for Humanitarian Assistance to Afghanistan

EU Provides EUR 3.6mn for Humanitarian Assistance to Afghanistan

The United Nations World Food Program (WFP) welcomes a new contribution of EUR 3.6 million from the European Union (EU)

Afghan Business 8 years ago Ariana Airline Collapsed Due to High Government Officials

Ariana Airline Collapsed Due to High Government Officials

Ariana Afghan Airlines chief Nasir Hakimi claimed before the Parliament’s Economic Commission that high-ranking government officials used to travel in

Afghan Business 7 months ago Railway Agreement Signed Between Afghanistan and Tajikistan

Railway Agreement Signed Between Afghanistan and Tajikistan

The Afghan Ministry of Transport has signed the agreement on the establishment of a railroad between Afghanistan and Tajikistan. The

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading