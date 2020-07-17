Farah’s Honey Production Up By 40%

in Afghan Business

Honey production in Farah province is expected to reach 1,700 tons, denoting an increase of 40% from last year’s production.

“We arranged for trainings to the beekeepers in Farah province and distributed beekeeping tools to 400 beekeeper as soon as we noticed honey production looked promising in this province,” said Farah’s provincial Director of Agriculture and Livestock, Abdul Manaan Mateen.

While beekeepers in the province are satisfied about their honey production, they have voiced concerns about the lack of markets for their honey produce.

Some beekeepers urged the government to provide them with trainings and facilities for better packaging of their produce.

Presently, one kilogram of pure honey is sold at 1000 Afghanis in the market.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, honey is one of the main domestic products of the country and a good source of income for the producers. In recent years, the government has carried out significant activities to help with the growth of the beekeeping industry.