First Consignment of Afghan Products Arrives in Azerbaijan Through Turkmenistan

in Afghan Business

16 Jun, 2019 by
The first consignment of Afghan products, including 115MTs of marble, successfully reached Azerbaijan today through Turkmenistan. 

This new route opens Azerbaijan’s markets for Afghan products and boosts trade cooperation between the two countries.

The inauguration was attended by officials from the Ministry of Commerce  and the business community. 
Wadsam

Wadsam

Afghanistan Trade

