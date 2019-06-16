Breaking News
First Consignment of Afghan Products Arrives in Azerbaijan Through Turkmenistan
Pakistan Promises To Reopen Airspace for Afghanistan-India Flights In 3 Days
Forex Traders Stage Protest in Kabul
The Impact Of Illegal Drugs In Afghanistan On Political Settlement
First Ever Scorpion Venom Production in Afghanistan
ADB Lends $4mn For A Solar Project in Kandahar
The first consignment of Afghan products, including 115MTs of marble, successfully reached Azerbaijan today through Turkmenistan.
This new route opens Azerbaijan’s markets for Afghan products and boosts trade cooperation between the two countries.
The inauguration was attended by officials from the Ministry of Commerce and the business community.
