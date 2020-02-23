First-ever Afghan Freight Train Leaves Karachi for Kandahar

in Afghan Business

The first-ever Afghan transit trade train departed from Karachi on Saturday, transiting a cargo of 35 containers to Chaman and Kandahar.

The train service, called Goods in Transit to Afghanistan (GITA), was inaugurated by Pakistan Railways.

According to sources, 5-7 GITA service trains are expected to run on a monthly basis.

Pakistan Railways initiated GITA to ease traffic flow and meet the demand of Afghan traders.

The service was originally planned to be launched in 2017; however, it had to be delayed due to security issues.