English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

First-ever Afghan Freight Train Leaves Karachi for Kandahar

in Afghan Business

First-ever Afghan Freight Train Leaves Karachi for Kandahar
23 Feb, 2020 by
Print this article Font size -16+

The first-ever Afghan transit trade train departed from Karachi on Saturday, transiting a cargo of 35 containers to Chaman and Kandahar.

The train service, called Goods in Transit to Afghanistan (GITA), was inaugurated by Pakistan Railways.

According to sources, 5-7 GITA service trains are expected to run on a monthly basis.

Pakistan Railways initiated GITA to ease traffic flow and meet the demand of Afghan traders.

The service was originally planned to be launched in 2017; however, it had to be delayed due to security issues.

Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
afghanistan freight trainKarachi-Kandahar train

Related Articles

Afghan Business 6 years ago Afghan National Olympic Committee opens gymnasium for disabled athletes

Afghan National Olympic Committee opens gymnasium for disabled athletes

Head of the Afghan National Olympic Committee laid the foundation stone of the first gymnasium for the disabled individuals. Costing

Afghan Business 4 years ago 124 projects completed in Samangan Province

124 projects completed in Samangan Province

The National Solidarity Program (NSP) of the Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development (MRRD) implemented 124 uplift projects in Dara-e-Sof

Afghan Business 3 years ago Over 200 experts from all over Afghanistan attend M&E forum in Kabul

Over 200 experts from all over Afghanistan attend M&E forum in Kabul

The very first national results-based monitoring and evaluation (M&E) forum took place in Kabul on Thursday, financed by the Afghan-German

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading