First-Ever Paper Production Factory Opens in Kabul

The first-ever paper factory has opened in Kabul, and it has the potential to meet the annual demand for white paper in the country.
According to the factory officials, the factory has the capacity to produce 120 tons of paper daily.
With a staff of over 200, the factory collects and recycles up to 15 tons of paper waste a day in Kabul.
Based on unofficial statistics, Afghanistan needs more than 10,000 tons of white paper annually, most of which is imported from abroad.
Wadsam
