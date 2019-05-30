First Ever Scorpion Venom Production in Afghanistan

in Afghan Business

An Afghan businessman in Herat has invested USD 500,000 in scorpion form. This is the first time ever Afghanistan is producing scorpion venom.

The farm has collected 22,000 scorpions from different types from various parts of Herat.

The venom, one of the most valuable liquids in the world, is exported to US, Europe and Arabic countries.

“Scorpion venom is used in cancer treatment and also as antibiotics,” said Akbar Darwish, head of this farm, in an exclusive interview with Tolo News.

The farm collects 300 grams of venom every three months.

Scorpion venom is worth $39 million per gallon in the world market.

The venom contains chlorotoxin which is helpful for identifying specific size and location of certain tumors.

Researchers have used scorpine to eliminate malaria in mosquitoes.

Also found in scorpion venom is the Kaliotoxin which has been given to rats to fight bone disease. Scientists are hopeful that it could help humans as well.