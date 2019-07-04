Breaking News
First Ever Solar Power Plant Inaugurated in Energy-Starved Kandahar Province
...
Uzbekistan Pledges $45mn to Support Afghanistan’s Power Transmission Project
...
New Study Indicates a Drastic Decrease in Availability of Credit in Herat
...
Mumbai Trade Mission Nets $123 Million in Contracts for Afghan Agriculture Exporters
...
Afghan Traders Sign Deals Worth $75mn in Mumbai Exhibition
...
Afghanistan Inaugurates Kabul-Sharjah Air Corridor
...
President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani inaugurated the first ever solar power plant in southern Kandahar province, where residents and industrialists have been demanding electricity for years.
The $39 million solar power plant will produce a total of 30 megawatts energy, helping boost agriculture and industries in the province.
The project is implemented by Zularistan Energy of Afghanistan (ZEFA) and Turkey’s 77 Construction company, who are covering $25 million of the total cost of the project. The remaining $14 million is provided by the Afghan Ministry of Finance.
Addressing the inaugural ceremony, President Ghani said that his government would continue to support the private sector in the country.
Afghanistan needs 2,000 megawatts of electricity annually to fulfill its domestic energy needs. It imports over 1,000 megawatts from Iran, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Tajikistan, while 280 to 320 megawatts is produced at home.
A solar power project that will produce 50 megawatts electricity is under work in the western Herat province.
