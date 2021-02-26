First Plastic Dishes Production Company Opens in Laghman

in Afghan Business

The first plastic dishes factory has started operations in Laghman province.

Fawad Ahmadi, spokesperson for the Afghan Ministry of Commerce and Industry told Radio Liberty that the factory had started operating at a cost of one millions Afghanis and was equipped with a variety of standard machinery.

According to Mr. Ahmadi, the factory produces more than 1,200 types of plastic dishes in 24 hours from 50 kilograms of plastic raw materials.

The factory imports the raw materials from abroad.

The factory is established in the city of Mehtarlam and supplies its products to Kandahar, Nangarhar, Helmand and Farah provinces.