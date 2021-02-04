Breaking News
First Rice Processing & Packaging Factory Opens in Laghman
The Afghan Ministry of Commerce and Industry announced the opening of the first rice processing and packaging factory in Laghman province.
The factory has the capacity to process and package 75 tonnes of rice in 24 hours.
According to the Ministry’s spokesperson Fawad Ahmadi, the factory was established on an area of four acres of land with an investment of $700,000.
Ahmadi added that that in addition to creating jobs for 30 Laghman residents, the factory will also supply its products to Kunar, Nangarhar, Nuristan and Kabul provinces.
Photo credit: Etilaat Roz
Wadsam
