Breaking News
Forex Traders Stage Protest in Kabul
...
The Impact Of Illegal Drugs In Afghanistan On Political Settlement
...
First Ever Scorpion Venom Production in Afghanistan
...
ADB Lends $4mn For A Solar Project in Kandahar
...
Afghanistan To Become A Member of International Chamber of Shipping
...
Afghanistan To Build Foreign Goods Smuggling Prevention Centers
...
Forex Traders Stage Protest in Kabul
Forex traders gathered in front of a local forex trading firm in Kabul protesting against the scam reports that have recently surfaced online.
The protestors claimed that Albashir Exchange & MSP was a local forex trading firm in Kabul that took their money and now they are not present to comment about the scam reports.
The scam plan has inflicted millions of dollars of loss, according to Money Exchangers Union.
Forex trading, a virtual currency dealing trading places, started in Afghanistan in 2005 out of thin air and soon expanded among the youth—mostly the uneducated and the low income.
Another local company involved in the scam is Vision Financial Services whose whereabouts is also not known.
“There are rumors that managers of these companies have turned off their cell phones and have closed their main offices. People are very worried and they think that these people have fled,” Ahmad Shah, a businessman in Kandahar, tells Tolo News.
Statistics show that billions of dollars have been taken out of Afghanistan under the pretext of forex trading since 2005.
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
Eastern Afghan provinces exports to Pakistan have fallen by 50%
Exports of several Afghan products and raw materials from eastern provinces to Pakistan have plummeted by 50%. Traders link the
Afghanistan, Pakistan, Tajikistan to ink transit trade agreement
The trilateral transit trade agreement would be inked soon among Afghanistan, Pakistan and Tajikistan. The agreement forms part of the
Industrial problems in Afghanistan
By: Waseequllah Afghanistan, known as the heart of Asia, is one of the most important countries in the region for