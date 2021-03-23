Four-Day Farming Expo Kicks Off in Kabul

in Afghan Business

A four-day farming expo kicked off at the Badam Bagh area of Kabul on Monday, with many farmers, government officials, and visitors participating.

Over 280 companies, including 79 led by women, had participated in the exhibition.

The event offered live music and other performances and attracted a much bigger crowd than the previous years despite the rain and security concerns.

“We expect the booth owners, who have exhibited their products in the expo, could sell more than 100 million Afghanis worth of their products,” Tolo News quotes Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock, Anwarul Haq Ahadi, who participated in the event.

Last year the expo was cancelled due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. The expo is held every year at Badam Bagh area in Kabul.