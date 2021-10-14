G20 to Channel Most of its Aid to Afghanistan through UN

in Afghan Business

The Group of 20 major economies has committed to tackling the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

United States President Joe Biden, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and many European leaders joined the G20 virtual summit, organized by Italy.

China’s President Xi Jinping and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin sent representatives rather than attending themselves.

The Group agreed to work together to avoid a humanitarian disaster in Afghanistan, even if it involves coordinating efforts with the Taliban.

The EU emphasised its money would go to international organisations working on the ground rather than the Taliban, which has not been recognised by any other government.

Much of the G20 aid effort will be channelled through the United Nations, but there will also be direct country-to-country assistance.