English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

G20 to Channel Most of its Aid to Afghanistan through UN

in Afghan Business

G20 to Channel Most of its Aid to Afghanistan through UN
14 Oct, 2021 by
Print this article Font size -16+

The Group of 20 major economies has committed to tackling the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. 

United States President Joe Biden, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and many European leaders joined the G20 virtual summit, organized by Italy.

China’s President Xi Jinping and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin sent representatives rather than attending themselves.

The Group agreed to work together to avoid a humanitarian disaster in Afghanistan, even if it involves coordinating efforts with the Taliban.

The EU emphasised its money would go to international organisations working on the ground rather than the Taliban, which has not been recognised by any other government.

Much of the G20 aid effort will be channelled through the United Nations, but there will also be direct country-to-country assistance.
Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
aid to Afghanistan

Related Articles

Afghan Business 5 years ago Afghan CSOs and media gather to discuss cooperation

Afghan CSOs and media gather to discuss cooperation

Over 400 civil society, media and government representatives from all 34 provinces of Afghanistan gathered in Kabul December 14-15 for

Afghan Business 8 years ago Afghan national football team captain Amiri appointed as Roshan's Business Ambassador

Afghan national football team captain Amiri appointed as Roshan's Business Ambassador

Roshan, Afghanistan’s leading telecommunications provider, has appointed Islamuddin Amiri, the captain of the national football team, as their new business

Afghan Business 7 years ago Will Afghanistan’s presence in APTTA be merely symbolic?

Will Afghanistan’s presence in APTTA be merely symbolic?

Afghanistan, Pakistan and Tajikistan recently finalized a trilateral trade transit agreement, which originally emerged between Afghanistan and Pakistan and invited

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading
cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china