Gas Extraction In Jawzjan To Increase to One Million Cubic Meters Per Day

in Afghan Business

The head of the Afghan Gas Enterprise in Jawzjan province says that the officials of this enterprise intend to increase gas extraction from 640,000 cubic meters per day to one million cubic meters.

Qari Mohammad Yusuf Ahmadi, the head of the Afghan Gas Enterprise, said in a meeting: “We intend to use the facilities available in our department to activate other wells in the Khwaja Gugerdak areas of Sheberghan.”

According to him, at present, 650,000 cubic meters of gas is extracted in 36 wells in the areas of Khajeh Gogordak, YatimTaq and Jargadooq in Sheberghan.

Ahmadi added that by extracting another 350,000 cubic meters of gas from the wells that are being worked on, it will be used to supply fuel to the Jetogilas factory in Mazar-e-Sharif.

The head of the Afghan Gas Enterprise stated that the gas extracted from these wells is used to generate electricity for Bayat Group, to light residential houses in the city of Sheberghan, and to produce chemical fertilizers at the Mazar-e-Sharif fertilizer and electricity factory.

Ghulam Siddiq Niazi, technical deputy director of the Afghan Gas Enterprise, said plans were underway to rebuild the city’s gas supply network in Sheberghan and Aqcha districts, and works on gas supply to the people of these cities was being carried out by two private companies.

Meanwhile, Engineer Ahmad, director of repairing gas wells in the Khowaja Gogordak area of Sheberghan, says that the reconstruction of new wells will have a positive impact on the gas extraction process and will increase our department’s revenues.

According to Ahmad, foreign engineers used to be hired from abroad for a lot of money to rehabilitate gas wells, but now the experience and manpower of local engineers and workers are used, which costs less to activate gas wells.

There are 136 gas wells around the city of Sheberghan, of which 36 are now active and the rest are inactive. The gas from these wells, 32 years ago, provided 43% of the country’s economic consumption.