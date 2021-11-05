Germany Increases Its Total Aid to Afghanistan to 600mn Euros

Breaking News
The German Foreign Ministry has announced that it has increased its aid to Afghanistan to order viagra no prescripion 600 million euros to address the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan through the international aid organizations.
The ministry said in a statement that more than half of Afghanistan’s population is at risk of starvation and another 5.5 million are displaced inside the country.
The German Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Afghanistan’s weak economy was on the verge of collapse due to drought, unemployment, and recent developments in Afghanistan.
It is worth mentioning that the 600 million German aid will be provided to the people of Afghanistan through international aid organizations.
In September of this year, the German government provided about 250 million euros to the canadian healthcare viagra Afghan people.
Wadsam
