English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

Germany Increases Its Total Aid to Afghanistan to 600mn Euros

in Afghan Business

Germany Increases Its Total Aid to Afghanistan to 600mn Euros
05 Nov, 2021 by
Print this article Font size -16+

The German Foreign Ministry has announced that it has increased its aid to Afghanistan to order viagra no prescripion 600 million euros to address the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan through the international aid organizations.

The ministry said in a statement that more than half of Afghanistan’s population is at risk of starvation and another 5.5 million are displaced inside the country.

The German Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Afghanistan’s weak economy was on the verge of collapse due to drought, unemployment, and recent developments in Afghanistan.

It is worth mentioning that the 600 million German aid will be provided to the people of Afghanistan through international aid organizations.

In September of this year, the German government provided about 250 million euros to the canadian healthcare viagra Afghan people.

Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
Afghanistan humanitarian crisisGermany aid to Afghanistan

Related Articles

Afghan Business 3 years ago Two New Agricultural Projects Launched in Afghanistan

Two New Agricultural Projects Launched in Afghanistan

Today, U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Mission Director Herbie Smith and the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock (MAIL)

Afghan Business 9 years ago ACCI wants to end trade relations with Pakistan

ACCI wants to end trade relations with Pakistan

The Afghan Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ACCI) have decided to end trade relations with Pakistan after Pakistan failed to

Afghan Business 8 years ago In Afghan Presidential Elections, Social Media Empowers Citizen Voices

In Afghan Presidential Elections, Social Media Empowers Citizen Voices

Paiwandgāh, a social media and mobile technology platform, launches to encourage citizen journalism around Afghanistan On 16 February 2014, Impassion

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading
cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china