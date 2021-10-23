English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

Germany Provides €50mn To Prevent Collapse of Afghanistan’s Economic System

in Afghan Business

Germany Provides €50mn To Prevent Collapse of Afghanistan’s Economic System
23 Oct, 2021 by
Print this article Font size -16+

The German government has announced that it will provide €50 million to support the trust fund program set up by the United Nations to prevent the collapse of Afghanistan’s economic system.

The money will be used to help with public works programs, small loans to revive small investments, and to provide temporary basic income for the elderly and vulnerable.

The donation fund program was established by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) to prevent the collapse of Afghanistan’s economic system and to help Afghans affected by recent political developments in Afghanistan.

The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) recently announced that if the economic crisis in Afghanistan is not managed, by mid-2022, nearly 97% of the Afghan people will be at risk of poverty.

“We are witnessing not only a political crisis but also the collapse of the economic system in Afghanistan,” UNDP President Achim Steiner told a news conference in Geneva.
Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
Germany aid to Afghanistan

Related Articles

Afghan Business 8 years ago Afghan women’s handicraft business goes bankrupt in Badakhshan

Afghan women’s handicraft business goes bankrupt in Badakhshan

Dozens of Afghan women’s handicraft businesses have gone bankrupt in Badakhshan due to lack of a market for their products.

Afghan Business 9 years ago Funding delay for India’s Afghan Salma Dam project in Herat

Funding delay for India’s Afghan Salma Dam project in Herat

Work on the Salma Project has been postponed due to procrastination on the part of New Delhi for not approving

Afghan Business 6 years ago Afghanistan’s 2nd Provincial Briefs report released, showing socio-economic progress

Afghanistan’s 2nd Provincial Briefs report released, showing socio-economic progress

The Afghan Ministry of Economy and the World Bank officially released the 2nd Provincial Briefs report which reflects on the

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading
cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china