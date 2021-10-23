Germany Provides €50mn To Prevent Collapse of Afghanistan’s Economic System

in Afghan Business

The German government has announced that it will provide €50 million to support the trust fund program set up by the United Nations to prevent the collapse of Afghanistan’s economic system.

The money will be used to help with public works programs, small loans to revive small investments, and to provide temporary basic income for the elderly and vulnerable.

The donation fund program was established by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) to prevent the collapse of Afghanistan’s economic system and to help Afghans affected by recent political developments in Afghanistan.

The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) recently announced that if the economic crisis in Afghanistan is not managed, by mid-2022, nearly 97% of the Afghan people will be at risk of poverty.

“We are witnessing not only a political crisis but also the collapse of the economic system in Afghanistan,” UNDP President Achim Steiner told a news conference in Geneva.