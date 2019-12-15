Breaking News
Goldman Sachs CEO Rides Subway & Works as DJ on the Side
The Chief Executive Officer of Goldman Sachs—one of the world’s leading global investment banking, isn’t a regular CEO. He likes to take the subway to work, get his own coffee at work and performs as classic rock DJ at nightclubs on weekends in New York City.
David Solomon, who goes by “D-Sol” in his side gig, made USD 23 million last year and loves continuing with his music passion.
“You know what, it’s who I am, and nobody would tell me not to play golf,” Solomon told Fortune. “And why shouldn’t I — because I’m a CEO?”
Solomon gives all his earnings as a DJ to charity.
Solomon wants to ensure he’s more admired and respected than envied and feared. He allows his colleagues or guests to bypass his receptionists and knock on his door directly. He also recently made suits and ties optional in his office.
D-Sol has been the CEO of Goldman Sachs since October 2018 and chairman since January 2019. He released his debut single, “Don’t Stop” with an extended version on Spotify in June 2018.
Wadsam
Wadsam
