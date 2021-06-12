Government Approves 225mn Afghanis Worth of Agricultural Loans

in Afghan Business

The Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock (MAIL) announced that it had approved more than 225 million Afghanis in agricultural loans through the Agricultural Development Fund.

Officials at the ministry said two types of loans have been approved by the ministry, both of which are given to companies operating in the agricultural sector.

The Agricultural Development Fund is a non-bank government financial institution operating under the leadership of the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock. Providing lending services to farmers and agricultural entrepreneurs through financial intermediaries and direct lending for the growth and improvement of Afghanistan’s agriculture are among the main tasks of this fund.

The fund has so far provided 13.4 billion Afghanis in loans to 56,000 farmers in 32 provinces.