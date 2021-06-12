English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Government Approves 225mn Afghanis Worth of Agricultural Loans

in Afghan Business

Government Approves 225mn Afghanis Worth of Agricultural Loans
12 Jun, 2021 by
Print this article Font size -16+

The Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock (MAIL) announced that it had approved more than 225 million Afghanis in agricultural loans through the Agricultural Development Fund.

Officials at the ministry said two types of loans have been approved by the ministry, both of which are given to companies operating in the agricultural sector.

The Agricultural Development Fund is a non-bank government financial institution operating under the leadership of the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock. Providing lending services to farmers and agricultural entrepreneurs through financial intermediaries and direct lending for the growth and improvement of Afghanistan’s agriculture are among the main tasks of this fund.

The fund has so far provided 13.4 billion Afghanis in loans to 56,000 farmers in 32 provinces.
Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
Agricultural loan

Related Articles

Afghan Business 8 years ago Demand for alfalfa grows in Bamiyan

Demand for alfalfa grows in Bamiyan

Bamiyan agriculture department officials have undertaken programs for the promotion of alfalfa production aimed at the development of Bamiyan’s livestock

Afghan Business 4 years ago Afghan mining sector promoted in Toronto, Canada

Afghan mining sector promoted in Toronto, Canada

The Ministry of Mines and Petroleum (MoMP), the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) and the Afghan Embassy in Ottawa

Afghan Business 6 years ago A 6% increase in National budget for upcoming Afghan fiscal year

A 6% increase in National budget for upcoming Afghan fiscal year

Afghan Finance Ministry has submitted the draft national budget with a total outlay of 461.8bn AFN for the upcoming fiscal

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading
cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china