Government Approves Compensation Plan for Islam Qala Customs Fire Incident
Compensation plan for the recent fire incident at Islama Qala border customs in Herat has been approved by the Government of Afghanistan.
According to this plan, the Government of Afghanistan is obliged to pay compensation to all the victims of the fire incident at Islam Qala Customs.
The Presidential Palace said in a statement yesterday that the report submitted by First Vice President Amrullah Saleh was approved.
According to the announcement of the Presidential Palace, the relevant departments are obliged to pay compensation to all the victims of this fire.
The Herat Chamber of Commerce and Industries has estimated the damage from the fire at more than $50 million.
Islam Qala border customs, located 120 km from the city of Herat on the border with Iran, caught fire in February. The fire lasted for several hours and Iran was asked to help to contain it.
The following were reported as the causes of the fire by the Directorate of Chamber of Commerce and Investment:
- Absence of different lines for fuel, gas, other goods and passengers.
- Strike of drivers due to request for taxes within the Islam Qala custom
- Technical problems of the digital trap
- Absence of sufficient firefighting facilities and fire prevention measures.
- Although delegates visit the port monthly or weekly but there has not been any effect on its affairs.
- Sluggish process and absence of professional staff in TCRC, due to which, a tanker is forced to wait for 20 days in the custom to complete its relative processes.
- Lack of capacity and facilities in Islam Qala custom.
Following the incident, the vicitims staged a sit-in for several days, demanding compensation from the government.
Wadsam
Wadsam
