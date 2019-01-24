English | دری
Hatcheries in Helmand Produce 1,350 Tons of Fish Annually
Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock Directorate in southern Helmand province said Helmand hatcheries produce 1,350 tons of fish every year.

Director Zalmai Alko said the Directorate is continuing its efforts to expand fish hatcheries in the province in order to produce sufficient amount of fish to meet the local needs of the province.

There are 260 fish hatcheries in the province in 600 acres of land, added Alko.

Alko further added that the Directorate has implemented the required education programs to boost fish hatcheries in the province.

Afghanistan has over 2,000 fish hatcheries that produce around 10,000 tons of fish annually. Majority of the hatcheries are situated in Helmand, Kandahar, Uruzgan, Nangarhar, Laghman, Balkh and Nimroz provinces.

