Helmand Produces 36 Tonnes of Honey

Helmand Agriculture Department reported that the province has produced nearly 36 tonnes of honey this year.
Planning and Coordination Director of Helmand Agriculture Department Rafiullah Qalam told Pajhwok Afghan News that the province had produced 25 tonnes of honey, but this year 35.7 tonnes of honey had been produced this year.
The provincial agriculture department linked the increase in honey production to better treatment of honey bees and increase in bees farming.
According to the source, the whole sale price of one kilogram of honey in Helmand is from 300 to 500 AFN.
Wadsam
Wadsam
