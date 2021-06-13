English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

Helmand Produces 36 Tonnes of Honey

in Afghan Business

Helmand Produces 36 Tonnes of Honey
13 Jun, 2021 by
Print this article Font size -16+

Helmand Agriculture Department reported that the province has produced nearly 36 tonnes of honey this year.

Planning and Coordination Director of Helmand Agriculture Department Rafiullah Qalam told Pajhwok Afghan News that the province had produced 25 tonnes of honey, but this year 35.7 tonnes of honey had been produced this year.

The provincial agriculture department linked the increase in honey production to better treatment of honey bees and increase in bees farming.

According to the source, the whole sale price of one kilogram of honey in Helmand is from 300 to 500 AFN.

Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
Afghanistan honeyHelmand honey

Related Articles

Afghan Business 9 years ago Bus Service to be Launched Soon between Kandahar and Quetta

Bus Service to be Launched Soon between Kandahar and Quetta

Kandahar Transport Director Najibullah Ahmadi said that his department is making efforts to launch a new bus service between Kandahar

Afghan Business 9 years ago Expired food products torched in Herat

Expired food products torched in Herat

Afghan authorities seized tons of expired food items during the last month in the Pusht-e-Koh area of Herat City. Herat’s

Afghan Business 7 years ago Afghanistan’s new unity government to serve as a green signal for investors

Afghanistan’s new unity government to serve as a green signal for investors

Afghanistan’s industrialists are optimistic about the formation of the new unity government and believe it might boost foreign investment. Addressing

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading
cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china