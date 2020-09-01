English | دری
Herat Agricultural Products Exhibition Inaugurated

in Afghan Business

01 Sep, 2020
Herat’s fifth agricultural products exhibition was inaugurated on Tuesday with the presence of Herat local officials, farmers and traders.

Different types of grapes, honey and figs were put on display at the exhibition.

“The neighboring countries have special interest in Afghanistan’s agricultural products; and in the near future, a significant part of Herat’s grape productions will be exported to regional countries,” said Sayeed Abdul Wahid Qutali, governor of Herat Province at the opening ceremony.

He added that a one-week campaign will start to support farmers and to encourage people to consume local agricultural products, especially grapes and figs.

This is the fifth back to back exhibition being held in the province. Herat is home to over  hundred types of grapes, and in this exhibition 36 different types of this fruit were displayed.

Meanwhile, Abdulsabor Rahmani, head of Herat agriculture office said Herat harvested 140 thousand tons of grapes this years, indicating a 5% increase from last year.  
