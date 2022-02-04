Herat Businesswomen Worried About Lack of Business
A number of businesswomen in Herat have expressed concern about the lack of market for their business, saying that they have been forced to close their shops due to the downturn in the market for their products.
Sedigheh Tamaski, a businesswoman from the Khadijeh Al-Kobra Business Center in Herat, said she had several production workshops in the past, but with the start of the corona and recent political developments in the country, all production has stopped.
Sedigheh added: “Before the start of COVID-19 and the recent political developments in the country, I had 52 employees who worked around the clock, but now I have no students.”
According to her, the businesswomen in this center could not pay their electricity and shop rent for two years due to the lack of sales.
Sedigheh also stated that there are 34 shops on five floors in this business center, of which only six shops are currently open.
