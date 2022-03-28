Breaking News
Qosh Tipeh, Afghanistan’s Largest Irrigation Canal, Officially Inaugurated
Herat Sends This Year’s First $ 5-Million Shipment to Europe
Taliban Call On China To Include Afghanistan In Belt And Road Initiative
Construction Of A $2-Million Steel Plant In Kandahar
Afghanistan Receives Third Shipment Of Wheat From India
17th Round of $32mn Cash Aid Delivered to Kabul
Herat Sends This Year’s First $ 5-Million Shipment to Europe
Herat Chamber of Commerce and Investment announced that the province’s first export shipment worth $ 5 million was sent to Europe.
The Herat Chamber of Commerce and Investment also said that the shipment included 30 trucks loaded with pistachio and almond seeds, sesame seeds, cumin seeds and carpets.
Herat Governor Maulawi Noor Ahmad Islam Jar encouraged investors to invest in domestic products, saying the Herat local government fully supports the country’s national businessmen and women.
This was the first export shipment of 1401 solar to Europe, which was warmly welcomed by the people and the business community of Herat province.
