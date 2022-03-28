English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

Herat Sends This Year’s First $ 5-Million Shipment to Europe

in Afghan Business

Herat Sends This Year’s First $ 5-Million Shipment to Europe
28 Mar, 2022 by
Print this article Font size -16+

Herat Chamber of Commerce and Investment announced that the province’s first export shipment worth $ 5 million was sent to Europe.

The Herat Chamber of Commerce and Investment also said that the shipment included 30 trucks loaded with pistachio and almond seeds, sesame seeds, cumin seeds and carpets.

Herat Governor Maulawi Noor Ahmad Islam Jar encouraged investors to invest in domestic products, saying the Herat local government fully supports the country’s national businessmen and women.

This was the first export shipment of 1401 solar to Europe, which was warmly welcomed by the people and the business community of Herat province.
Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
HeratHerat exports

Related Articles

Afghan Business 6 years ago Development of design, construction and maintenance procedures for school buildings in Afghanistan

Development of design, construction and maintenance procedures for school buildings in Afghanistan

The sustainable maintenance and operation of schools in Afghanistan is a very important issue. Architects, engineers and technical experts are

Afghan Business 3 years ago New Power Supply Network in Samangan to Benefit 8,000 Residents

New Power Supply Network in Samangan to Benefit 8,000 Residents

Samangan’s Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) and the Afghan-German Cooperation signed the contract for the construction of a power supply

Afghan Business 4 years ago 3 Out of 4 Turbines of Naghlu Hydropower Plant are Now Active

3 Out of 4 Turbines of Naghlu Hydropower Plant are Now Active

Afghanistan’s largest hydropower plant, the Naghlu Hydropower Plant, has restarted the operations of one of its turbines.  The newly rehabilitated

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading
cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china