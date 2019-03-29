Humanitarian Assistance Worth $61mn From USA To Afghanistan

in Afghan Business

The United States announced more than $61 million in additional humanitarian assistance to meet the needs of vulnerable communities, displaced persons, and returning refugees across Afghanistan, as well as Afghan refugees in the region.

Ongoing conflict and frequent natural disasters continue to force people to flee their homes and generate humanitarian needs throughout Afghanistan. This new funding will provide emergency food assistance, nutrition services, hygiene kits, safe drinking water, access to latrines, and protection for people in the most affected regions of Afghanistan, including Afghan refugees who face the challenge of reintegrating into Afghan communities.

“We welcome the US Government’s generous support, appreciate it as ‘the single largest donor of humanitarian assistance’ to Afghanistan. We are committed to ensuring that all assistance to Afghanistan is spent accountably,” said CEO Abdullah Abdullah in a tweet.

With this new funding, the United States is the single largest donor of humanitarian assistance to help the people of Afghanistan, providing more than $293 million since Fiscal Year (FY) 2018.

This additional funding complements ongoing U.S. support, such as the provision of safe drinking water, improved sanitation, shelter, relief supplies, food, livelihoods opportunities, nutrition and health care for refugees, returnees and people displaced by natural disasters, drought and conflict.

The U.S. calls on other donors to contribute as well to help meet growing humanitarian needs.