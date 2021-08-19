English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

IMF Denies Funds to Afghanistan Following Taliban’s Coup

in Afghan Business

IMF Denies Funds to Afghanistan Following Taliban’s Coup
20 Aug, 2021 by
Print this article Font size -16+

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) blocks Afghanistan from getting $460 million in reserve funds soon after Taliban’s takeover of the country.

This came after pressure from the Biden administration to ensure that the reserves called Special Drawing rights or SDRs did not reach the Taliban.

“There is currently a lack of clarity within the international community regarding recognition of a government in Afghanistan, as a consequence of which the country cannot access SDRs or other IMF resources,” Gerry Rice, an IMF spokesman, said in a statement.

Central bank governor Ajmal Ahmady said on Twitter Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB) had around US$9 billion in reserves, but most of that is held overseas, out of reach of the Taliban.

“As per international standards, most assets are held in safe, liquid assets such as Treasuries and gold,” said Ahmady, who fled the country on Sunday, fearing for his safety as the Taliban swept into the capital.

The US Federal Reserve holds US$7 billion of the country’s reserves, including US$1.2 billion in gold, while the rest is held in foreign accounts including at the Basel-based Bank for International Settlements, Ahmady said.

A US administration official told AFP on Monday that “any central bank assets the Afghan government have in the United States will not be made available to the Taliban.”
Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
Afghanistan reservesTaliban CoupTaliban takeover of Afghanistan

Related Articles

Afghan Business 9 years ago “Provided standards must be implemented to prevent air pollution in Kabul”-ANSA

“Provided standards must be implemented to prevent air pollution in Kabul”-ANSA

Afghanistan National Standards Authority (ANSA) requested government agencies to implement the standards prepared by the ANSA for pollution reduction. Amid

Afghan Business 9 years ago Pakistan allows Afghans to trade at Wagah Port

Pakistan allows Afghans to trade at Wagah Port

At the meeting between Izharul haq, trade attaché at the Afghan Embassy in Islamabad and Afghanistan’s Deputy Minister of Commerce

Afghan Business 8 years ago AISA calls on donor countries to finance Afghanistan’s industrial parks

AISA calls on donor countries to finance Afghanistan’s industrial parks

According to the Afghan Investment Support Agency (AISA), a funding of more than USD 200mn is required for the infrastructural

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading
cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china