IMF Denies Funds to Afghanistan Following Taliban’s Coup

in Afghan Business

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) blocks Afghanistan from getting $460 million in reserve funds soon after Taliban’s takeover of the country.

This came after pressure from the Biden administration to ensure that the reserves called Special Drawing rights or SDRs did not reach the Taliban.

“There is currently a lack of clarity within the international community regarding recognition of a government in Afghanistan, as a consequence of which the country cannot access SDRs or other IMF resources,” Gerry Rice, an IMF spokesman, said in a statement.

Central bank governor Ajmal Ahmady said on Twitter Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB) had around US$9 billion in reserves, but most of that is held overseas, out of reach of the Taliban.

“As per international standards, most assets are held in safe, liquid assets such as Treasuries and gold,” said Ahmady, who fled the country on Sunday, fearing for his safety as the Taliban swept into the capital.

The US Federal Reserve holds US$7 billion of the country’s reserves, including US$1.2 billion in gold, while the rest is held in foreign accounts including at the Basel-based Bank for International Settlements, Ahmady said.

A US administration official told AFP on Monday that “any central bank assets the Afghan government have in the United States will not be made available to the Taliban.”