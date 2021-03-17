English | دری
IMF Loan to Cover 46% Deficit in Afghan National Budget for Fiscal Year 1400

IMF Loan to Cover 46% Deficit in Afghan National Budget for Fiscal Year 1400
Afghanistan will receive over USD 225 million in payable loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to cover 46% deficit in the national budget for fiscal year 1400.

National debt has amounted to USD 1.5 billion, which is anticipated to be covered by loans, international aid, and income from various internal resources, according to the Afghan Ministry of Finance.

Finance Ministry’s spokesperson Rafi Taabeh said the loan would have repay policy.

The upcoming fiscal year’s total budget is over USD 6 billion, which consists of over USD 4 billion for the regular budget, and over USD 2 billion in the development budget.
