Imports Through Hairatan Port Resume
The Balkh Chamber of Commerce & Investment says that the commercial port of Hairatan has been open for trade since Friday, August 20th.
According to the Taliban’s Civil Complaints and Prevention Commission, the first car carrying commercial goods from Uzbekistan arrived in Afghanistan after a delay of several days.
Hassan Ansar, head of the Balkh Chamber of Commerce, says that the port of Hairatan has been open for two days now and several food-laden trucks have entered the country.
Imports are presently at its initial stage and very many items have come in, but soon more wagon of goods will enter the port.
Wadsam
