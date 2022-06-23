English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

Increase in Cotton Production in Afghanistan

in Afghan Business

Increase in Cotton Production in Afghanistan
23 Jun, 2022 by
Print this article Font size -16+

According to the Taliban Ministry of Commerce officials, Afghanistan exported 73,000 tonnes of cotton worth USD 46mn last year.

The Taliban attribute the rise in cotton production to the opium ban in the country.

Commerce Ministry spokesperson Maulana Zaheer did not provide the figures for this year’s cotton production, however said that the ban on opium cultivation has caused farmers to turn to cotton production.

He added that the Ministry has exempted customs tariffs for industrialists importing cotton processing machines to Afghanistan and will resume selling Afghan cotton abroad.

According to the ministry, cotton is grown in Helmand, Kandahar, Paktia, and Kunduz provinces.

Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
Afghanistan cotton

Related Articles

Afghan Business 7 years ago 52 welfare projects help over 17,000 families in Herat

52 welfare projects help over 17,000 families in Herat

The National Solidarity Program (NSP) of the Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development (MRRD)  has completed 52 utility projects in

Afghan Business 8 years ago 30 civil servants trained in public financial management in Badakhshan

30 civil servants trained in public financial management in Badakhshan

Thirty planning and finance officers from various line departments in the province of Badakhshan successfully completed four days of training

Afghan Business 7 years ago Construction of a welfare project begins in Kunar province

Construction of a welfare project begins in Kunar province

On Wednesday, March 4th, the inauguration of a welfare project’s construction in Kunar province was conducted. The project is funded

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading
cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china