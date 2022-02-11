Increase In Exports and Imports Through Hairtan Port

in Afghan Business

The Department of Commerce and Industry of Balkh Province announced that recently the volume of exports and imports through the commercial port of Hairatan has increased.

Shir Ahmad Sepahizadeh, the department’s commercial director, told Radio Azadi that after the political upheaval, commercial activities in the province had been slow for some time, but for some time now, imports and exports through the Hairatan commercial port have increased.

According to Sepahizadeh, carpets, medicinal plants and dried fruits are among the exports of Afghan traders, and in return, they import foodstuffs such as flour, rice, oil and some other necessities.

The Commercial Director of the Balkh Department of Industry and Trade noted that if the activities of the banks return to normal, the imports and exports of the country’s traders will increase even more.

Photo Credit: BBC News