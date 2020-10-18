Increase in Figs Production in Herat, Kandahar & Faryab

in Afghan Business

The Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock (MAIL) announced fig production has increased in Kandahar, Herat and Faryab provinces this year.

Herat agriculture department has noticed a 30 percent increase in the production of figs. Bashir Ahmad, head of agricultural affairs at Herat agriculture department, said: “There are 370 hectares of figs garden in Herat, and nearly 8 thousand metric tons of figs have been harvested so far this year.”

Meanwhile, Faryab province has produced 378 tons of figs this year, which shows a 5% increase from last year’s production.

According to provincial head of agriculture in Faryab, Abdul Kabir Farzam, nearly 5.36 hectares of figs garden are located in Faryab. He added that commercial gardens of figs are not currently available in the province. Gardeners in the province nurture about 20 to 30 fig trees in their gardens.

Kandahar agriculture department has witnessed a 10 percent increase in figs production this year.

About 30 thousand tons of figs have been harvested from 3 thousand fig gardens in Kandahar, according to Sayed Hafez Sayedi, head of Kandahar agriculture and livestock department.