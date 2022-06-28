India Exports Another Shipment Of 3,000 Tonnes Of Wheat To Afghanistan
India’s foreign ministry says it has provided more than 33,500 metric tons of Wheat overnight generic levitra in usa to Afghanistan so far.
The ministry said viagra overnight delivery in a statement issued yesterday that a new shipment of 3,000 tonnes of wheat had been sent off to Afghanistan.
According to levitra 20 mg prezzo in farmacia the Indian Foreign Ministry, India has so far sent 33,500 metric tons of wheat to Afghanistan in cooperation with the World Food Organization.
India had previously pledged 50,000 tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan after the Taliban regained control of Afghanistan and the international organizations warned of a humanitarian crisis in the country.
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
Recent changes in Afghan regulations
Introduction. There have been a number of changes in Afghan regulations over the past month. The BSA (for DOD) and
Preliminary Findings of a Nomad-Farmer Conflict Study Released in a Report
In November 2017, the Afghanistan Research and Evaluation Unit (AREU) launched a three-pronged research initiative with financial support of the
Work on significant power projects resumes
Ministry of Water and Energy officials on Wednesday said on Wednesday that work on two power projects that were delayed