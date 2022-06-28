English | دری
India Exports Another Shipment Of 3,000 Tonnes Of Wheat To Afghanistan

India Exports Another Shipment Of 3,000 Tonnes Of Wheat To Afghanistan
28 Jun, 2022 by
India's foreign ministry says it has provided more than 33,500 metric tons of wheat to Afghanistan so far.

The ministry said in a statement issued yesterday that a new shipment of 3,000 tonnes of wheat had been sent off to Afghanistan.

According to the Indian Foreign Ministry, India has so far sent 33,500 metric tons of wheat to Afghanistan in cooperation with the World Food Organization.

India had previously pledged 50,000 tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan after the Taliban regained control of Afghanistan and the international organizations warned of a humanitarian crisis in the country.  
