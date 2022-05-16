English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

India Extends Special Pest Control Exemption for Afghan Agricultural Products

in Afghan Business

India Extends Special Pest Control Exemption for Afghan Agricultural Products
16 May, 2022 by
Print this article Font size -16+

The Afghan embassy in New Delhi announced that India had extended the special exemption on Afghan agricultural products for another year.

The Afghan embassy in New Delhi said in a statement that according to Indian government criteria, any crop must be fumigated before entering the Indian market. But Afghan traders cannot meet this criterion due to lack of access to Methyl Bromide, a substance used for fumigation.

India is one of the major export markets for Afghan agricultural products. In recent years, the value of annual trade between the two countries has reached nearly one and a half billion dollars.

According to a statement from the Afghan embassy in New Delhi, the move was made at the request of the Afghan embassy in India, according to which the exemption of Afghan agricultural products has been extended for another year.
Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam

Related Articles

Afghan Business 2 years ago Almond Production Up By 12.5% In Kunduz Province

Almond Production Up By 12.5% In Kunduz Province

According to figures from the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock (MAIL), almond production in Kunduz has increased by 12.5%. 

Afghan Business 9 years ago Afghans to have their new computerized ID cards in 4 days

Afghans to have their new computerized ID cards in 4 days

The Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology will begin the distribution process of electronic ID

Afghan Business 7 years ago Over 4,000 families benefit from 15 completed infrastructure projects in Nangarhar

Over 4,000 families benefit from 15 completed infrastructure projects in Nangarhar

With 10% community contribution, the National Solidarity Program (NSP) of the Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development (MRRD) has completed

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading
cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china