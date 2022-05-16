India Extends Special Pest Control Exemption for Afghan Agricultural Products

in Afghan Business

The Afghan embassy in New Delhi announced that India had extended the special exemption on Afghan agricultural products for another year.

The Afghan embassy in New Delhi said in a statement that according to Indian government criteria, any crop must be fumigated before entering the Indian market. But Afghan traders cannot meet this criterion due to lack of access to Methyl Bromide, a substance used for fumigation.

India is one of the major export markets for Afghan agricultural products. In recent years, the value of annual trade between the two countries has reached nearly one and a half billion dollars.

According to a statement from the Afghan embassy in New Delhi, the move was made at the request of the Afghan embassy in India, according to which the exemption of Afghan agricultural products has been extended for another year.