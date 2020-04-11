English | دری
India to Supply 50,000 Tons of Wheat and Medicine to Afghanistan

The Indian government will supply 50,000 tons of wheat to Afghanistan in diplomatic deals, according to Indian news sources.

This wheat output has far exceeded the demand in India due to favorite whether conditions, and therefore, the country is exporting 50,000 tons to Afghanistan and 40,000 tons to Lebanon.

The neighboring country will also be exporting hydroxychlorique medicine to Afghanistan and 13 other countries.

This comes as COVID-19 continues to spread in Afghanistan and prices of food and medicine have gone up.

AFghanistan COVID-19Afghanistan medicineIndia medicine supply to Afghanistan

