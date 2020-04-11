Breaking News
India to Supply 50,000 Tons of Wheat and Medicine to Afghanistan
...
Afghan All-Girls Robotics Team Builds Ventilator For COVID-19 Patients
...
Afghan Economic Growth Projected at 4% in 2021: ADB Report
...
A Hospital Dedicated to Coronavirus Patients Built in Herat in 20 Days
...
Pakistan Allows Afghan Traders to Import Food and Medicine
...
US Provides $15mn in Aid to Afghanistan to Fight COVID-19
...
India to Supply 50,000 Tons of Wheat and Medicine to Afghanistan
The Indian government will supply 50,000 tons of wheat to Afghanistan in diplomatic deals, according to Indian news sources.
This wheat output has far exceeded the demand in India due to favorite whether conditions, and therefore, the country is exporting 50,000 tons to Afghanistan and 40,000 tons to Lebanon.
The neighboring country will also be exporting hydroxychlorique medicine to Afghanistan and 13 other countries.
This comes as COVID-19 continues to spread in Afghanistan and prices of food and medicine have gone up.
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
Construction of Abu Raihan Al-Beruni’s mausoleum begins in Ghazni
Construction of the dome over Abu Raihan Al-Beruni’s tomb is one of the many projects planned for the year 2013.
Afghan Technologists and Media Experts Explore New Technologies at Kabul Innovation Lab
Technologists, media experts and entrepreneurs from across Afghanistan began a four-day forum and workshop today. This Innovation Lab will create
New health facility to open up in Badakhshan
A 76-bed hospital is going to be built in Faizabad city of northeastern Badakhshan province with funds from the German