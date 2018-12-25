English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

Indian Company Takes Over Chabahar Port’s Operations

in Afghan Business

Indian Company Takes Over Chabahar Port’s Operations
25 Dec, 2018 by
Print this article Font size -16+

The operations duty of Iran’s strategic Chabahar port was officially handed over to India Ports Global Limited (IPGL) in a crucial trilateral meeting of representatives from India, Iran and Afghanistan in Tehran on Monday.

The IPGL has been granted the lease for temporary period of 18 months and a ten-year period afterwards.

According to India’s Ministry of External Affairs, the three sides discussed full operationalization of the Trilateral Transit Agreement for international transit and transport through the Chabahar Port.

It was agreed to finalize the protocol to harmonize transit, roads, customs and consular matters.

According to Times of India, a study would be initiated for determining measures to make the route attractive, decrease logistic costs to make operationalization of the Chabahar Agreement easier.

This comes as the US exempted Chabahar Port development and import of petroleum by Afghanistan from the new sanctions imposed on Iran.
Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
afghanistanChabahar port

Related Articles

Afghan Business 5 years ago Afghan Finance Minister believes Pakistanis are sincere in their pledges

Afghan Finance Minister believes Pakistanis are sincere in their pledges

Afghan Finance Minister Dr. Hazrat Omar Zakhilwal hopes that Pakistan will remain committed to the pledges made in the economic

Afghan Business 6 years ago Exports of Afghan dried fruits have declined

Exports of Afghan dried fruits have declined

According to the Afghan Raisins, Fruits and Vegetables Export Promotion Agency, exports of Afghan dried fruits have decreased by 200

Afghan Business 7 years ago Reconstruction projects start in Nuristan

Reconstruction projects start in Nuristan

Various reconstruction projects including the construction of a road, started in eastern Nuristan province during the visit of ministers of

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading