Breaking News
Insecurity Causes DABS Annual Loss of $3.8MN
...
600,000 People Benefit from Road Reconstruction in Badakhshan
...
National Procurement Commission Cancels Takhar Mining Contract
...
2.5 Million Afghans Remain Unemployed
...
Afghanistan To Request for Re-Validation after EITI Suspension
...
Afghanistan Seeks EU’s Approval To Remove Afghan Airlines From Blacklist
...
Insecurity Causes DABS Annual Loss of $3.8MN
Afghanistan’s national utility company, Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), loses over USD 3.8 million annually in revenue due to failure to collect electricity bills in insecure areas.
DABS head Amanullah Ghalib said that his administration cannot collect electricity bills in 17 districts—a number expected to increase to 23 this year.
In addition, the company incurred a loss of USD10.8 million last year due to damages to transmission lines and other facilities by the militants.
Moreover, the Taliban in some parts of Afghanistan, mainly Helmand, have been seen collecting electricity bills for themselves.
DABS is still battling the issue of collecting bills from some of the powerful individuals who are in the government or have ties with government officials. These individuals have not paid their bills for years.
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
Afghanistan, Iran, India sign Chabahar agreement
The historic deal, Chabahar agreement, was signed in Tehran on Monday between leaders of Afghanistan, Iran and India. President Ashraf
USAID contributes additional $2.5 million to Northern Waziristan’s Displaced People in Khost and Paktika
The United States Agency For International Development (USAID) contributed an additional $2.5m this week for emergency food assistance to 15,000
A school in Helmand gets a new building
The foundation stone of a new building for Loi Bagh primary school in Naad Ali district of Helmand province was