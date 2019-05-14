English | دری
Insecurity Causes DABS Annual Loss of $3.8MN

in Afghan Business

14 May, 2019
Afghanistan’s national utility company, Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), loses over USD 3.8 million annually in revenue due to failure to collect electricity bills in insecure areas.

DABS head Amanullah Ghalib said that his administration cannot collect electricity bills in 17 districts—a number expected to increase to 23 this year.

In addition, the company incurred a loss of USD10.8 million last year due to damages to transmission lines and other facilities by the militants.

Moreover, the Taliban in some parts of Afghanistan, mainly Helmand,  have been seen collecting electricity bills for themselves.

DABS is still battling the issue of collecting bills from some of the powerful individuals who are in the government or have ties with government officials. These individuals have not paid their bills for years.

This may take a second or two. Loading