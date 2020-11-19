“Insomnia” – Deutsche Welle Campaign Promotes Freedom & Human Rights
With a new short film, Germany’s international broadcaster Deutsche Welle highlights what keeps autocrats up at night: a free and independent press.
For more than 50 years, DW has supported unbiased information and democratic values in over 180 countries worldwide. A working, independent press plays a major role in countries where people and the press are silenced or censored. DW hopes that its new short film and the accompanying campaign will draw attention to this issue and its consequences.
DW strives to cover the complex issues surrounding free speech and media freedom by shedding light on crises, victims of human rights violations and initiatives striving to improve the current situation and fosters a greater debate on these issues.
More information about DW’s mission to provide unbiased information and what they are doing to promote freedom of speech can be viewed at https://freespeech.dw.com.
The video is also available in Pashto here.
Wadsam
