International Banks Allowed To Transfer Money to Afghanistan

in Afghan Business

The US Treasury Department has advised international banks to transfer money to Afghanistan without fear for humanitarian purposes.

The department said yesterday that aid agencies were allowed to pay teachers and health care workers at Afghan government institutions without fear of sanctions.

According to Reuters, the US Treasury Department has also authorized transfers related to the Taliban. This license includes providing direct assistance to the people of Afghanistan and coordinating assistance.

The Norwegian Refugee Council recently said that Western financial restrictions imposed on Afghanistan since the Islamic Emirate came to power prevented aid transfers to the country by aid agencies and prevented millions from receiving emergency aid.