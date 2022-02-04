International Banks Allowed To Transfer Money to Afghanistan
The US Treasury Department has advised international banks to transfer money to Afghanistan without fear for humanitarian purposes.
The department said yesterday that aid agencies were allowed to pay teachers and health care workers at Afghan government institutions without fear of sanctions.
According to Reuters, the US Treasury Department has also authorized transfers related to the Taliban. This license includes providing direct assistance to the people of Afghanistan and coordinating assistance.
The Norwegian Refugee Council recently said that Western financial restrictions imposed on Afghanistan since the Islamic Emirate came to power prevented aid transfers to the country by aid agencies and prevented millions from receiving emergency aid.
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
EU to aid 60mn EUROS to Afghan government
The European Union will aid 60mn EUROS to the Afghan government for the purpose of good governance and justice. Of
Afghan Jewelers Complain about High Taxes
Huge taxes and lack of market for locally made jewellery have left the industry struggling in the capital, Kabul-based traders
China’s Afghan policy
As part of its more assertive Asian diplomacy, China is playing an increasingly active role in Afghanistan. In the past