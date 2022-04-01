International Donors Commit $2.4billion To Keep Afghanistan From Humanitarian Collapse

in Afghan Business

The United Nations, Britain, Germany and Qatar pledged $ 2.4 billion in international aid to the Afghan people.

The meeting was held under the name of “Afghanistan 2022 Conference” in Switzerland and was attended by representatives of 41 countries and international organizations.

The meeting was attended by donor countries, who said the aid would be provided to international aid organizations and would not be given to the Taliban.

At the meeting, Britain pledged 286 million pounds, Germany 200 million euros, the European Union 113 million euros, the United States 204 million dollars, and Qatar 25 million dollars to the people of Afghanistan with humanitarian aid.