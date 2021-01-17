English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

International Taste Institute Ranks Afghan Saffron Number 1

in Afghan Business

International Taste Institute Ranks Afghan Saffron Number 1
17 Jan, 2021 by
Print this article Font size -16+

Afghan saffron once again wins the the number rank in the world for its taste among dozens of countries.


The International Taste Institute has granted the Afghan Saffron Company the 2020 Diamond Taste Award decided by a jury of the world’s best chefs and sommeliers.

Founded in 2003, the International Taste Institute is specialized in the sensory evaluation and certification of consumer food and drink products.

Afghan saffron, dubbed as the “red gold” of the country, has previously won many awards for its taste and quality.

Afghanistan saw a 10% surge on its saffron cultivation this year with a production of 12 tons of saffron.

In 2019, the Afghan government approved the National Saffron Export Strategy to help improve the export and quality of saffron.

Saffron is a significant exporting items of Afghanistan and has been popularized in nearly all the provinces of the country.

Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
Afghan saffronAfghanistan agriculture

Related Articles

Afghan Business 7 years ago International company signs oil deals with Afghanistan

International company signs oil deals with Afghanistan

Afghanistan has signed contracts for two blocks of oil in Sandquli and Mazar-e-Sharif with an international oil and gas exploration

Afghan Business 3 years ago Herat to harvest over 8 tons of saffron this year

Herat to harvest over 8 tons of saffron this year

Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock department in Herat said Herat farmers expect to harvest over eight tons of saffron this year.

Afghan Business 8 years ago Germany funds development projects in Baghlan

Germany funds development projects in Baghlan

The signing ceremony of 12 development projects was held in northern Baghlan province. The projects, including 10 schools and 2

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading
cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys wholesale nba jerseys discount nba jerseys