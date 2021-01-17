Breaking News
International Taste Institute Ranks Afghan Saffron Number 1
Herat Exports $16 Million Worth of Cumin Worldwide
Jalalabad Airport Operates Its First Civilian Flight After 18 Years
Afghan Women Business Owners to Receive Lands in Kabul
Pine Nut Processing Factory to Open in Paktia Province
Afghanistan’s Rice Harvest Reaches 440,000 Tons in 2020
International Taste Institute Ranks Afghan Saffron Number 1
Afghan saffron once again wins the the number rank in the world for its taste among dozens of countries.
The International Taste Institute has granted the Afghan Saffron Company the 2020 Diamond Taste Award decided by a jury of the world’s best chefs and sommeliers.
Founded in 2003, the International Taste Institute is specialized in the sensory evaluation and certification of consumer food and drink products.
Afghan saffron, dubbed as the “red gold” of the country, has previously won many awards for its taste and quality.
Afghanistan saw a 10% surge on its saffron cultivation this year with a production of 12 tons of saffron.
In 2019, the Afghan government approved the National Saffron Export Strategy to help improve the export and quality of saffron.
Saffron is a significant exporting items of Afghanistan and has been popularized in nearly all the provinces of the country.
