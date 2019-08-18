Iran & Afghanistan Discuss Energy Ties

Breaking News
A delegate from Iran’s Energy Ministry arrived in Kabul on August 17th to talk with Afghan officials about the future of energy ties between Iran and Afghanistan.
Deputy Energy Minister for Electricity of Iran Homayoun Haeri led the delegation and will hold separate meetings with the officials of the Ministry of Energy and Water of Afghanistan to increase trade between both countries.
Mohammad Hassan Motevali Zadeh, the head of the government-affiliated Power Generation, Distribution, and Transmission Company (Tavanir) is also coming with the deputy minister, and will stay in Kabul for a few days.
The source stated that they will discuss technical matters and will also hold meetings with officials from Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), Afghanistan’s power distributor company.
Wadsam
Wadsam
