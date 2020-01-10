English | دری
Iran Assures Recent Tensions with US Will Not Affect Chabahar Port Project

Afghan Business

10 Jan, 2020 by
The Iranian Ambassador to India, Dr. Ali Chegeni, has assured that the recent political tension between Iran and the US over the killing of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani will not affect the Chabahar port project.

“Chabahar Port is a symbol of very good friendship between India, Iran, Afghanistan, Commonwealth of Independent States, Europe, whole Persian Gulf. It does not belong only to Iran and India. Chabahar will go on, don’t worry about it.”ANI quotes Chegeni.

Tensions between Iran and the US escalated after the US killed Soleimani in a air strike in Iraq last week to disrupt his plans to attack US personnel and interests.

In retaliation, Iran fired more than a dozen ballistic missiles at two Iraqi military bases hosting US troops.

President Ghani assured that Afghanistan’s soil will not be used for attack against another country. “The government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan assures the people and its neighbors that, according to the security agreement with the United States, the territory of Afghanistan in no circumstances will be used against another country,” Mr. Ghani said in one statement.
