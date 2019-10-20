Breaking News
Iran Interested to Expand Energy Cooperation with Afghanistan
Iran is ready to increase its energy exports to Afghanistan as part of the agreements signed between the two nations in August 2019.
The two nations signed a memorandum of understanding for the expansion of cooperation in several areas during Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian’s visit to Kabul in August.
The collaboration areas include the reconstruction and repair of Afghanistan’s worn-out transmission equipment, construction of the Zaranj electricity transmission line, and synchronization of the two countries’ networks.
The two sides are also interested in initiating renewable energy projects.
Wadsam
