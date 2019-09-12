Breaking News
Iran To Build Railway in Chabahar Through Own Resources After Delays From India
Afghan Transportation Ministry Creates New System to Monitor Projects
The Spin Sauce Story—an Afghan Success Story in USA
Afghanistan Exports Talc to China For First Time Via Hairatan Railroad
New Power Supply Network for Mazar-e Sharif Benefits 20,000 Residents
Tackling Corruption in Mining: Gov’t Signs Agreement with Afghan-German Cooperation
The Iran government has decided to complete the railway line connecting Chabahar port to the Afghan border at Zahedan through its own resources by 2021.
This comes as Iran finds India’s development work in Chabahar port “very slow”.
Iran further shocked India by announcing that it was considering building a CPEC-parallel LNG pipeline to China “as India is not expected to retain its prior interest in LNG imports from Iran, according to The Hindu’s report.
“If India wants energy security, it should prefer Iran as a dependable supplier,” said Iran’s Ambassador to India, Ali Chegeni. “We love the Indian people. But we cannot force somebody to love us. The Government of India has to decide according to its national interest. Just as the Chinese have,” he added.
India agreed to comply with the US’ sanctions demands and stopped oil purchases from Iran.
Wadsam
