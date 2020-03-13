Isolation Ward For Coronavirus Patients Opens in Nangarhar

in Afghan Business

A 100-bed treatment center for isolation and treatment of COVID-19 has been inaugurated in Jalalabad, Nangarhar.

Nagarhar Governor Shah Mahmood Miakhel and Deputy Head of Public Health Services Provision, Feda Mohammad Paikaan, inaugurated the center on Thursday.

“We’ve taken necessary precautions to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Nangarhar city in collaboration with the relevant departments,” said Mihakhel.

The governor also called on the general public to avoid handshakes and hugs and big crowds to prevent spread of the virus.

Afghanistan has so far reported seven cases of coronavirus, of which 5 are in Herat and 2 in Samangan.

The Public Health Ministry had earlier announced that clinics and treatment centers (of up to 800 beds) would be established to combat coronavirus and isolate affected patients.