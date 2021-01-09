English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

Jalalabad Airport Operates Its First Civilian Flight After 18 Years

in Afghan Business

Jalalabad Airport Operates Its First Civilian Flight After 18 Years
09 Jan, 2021 by
Print this article Font size -16+

Jalalabad aiport had its first civilian flight from Kabul on Thursday, said Nangarhar aviation officials.

This was a test flight that successfully landed and marked the province’s first civilian flight after foreign troops handed over the facility to Afghan authorities.

The airport was used as a military base for 18 years by the US troops. It was handed over to Afghan authorities following the US-Taliban peace agreement.

Nangarhar’s Aviation Director Rahmatullah Shujaee told Pajhwok Afghan News that some national airlines had committed to begin flights to the Nangarhar airport.

Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
Afghanistan AviationNangarhar airport

Related Articles

Afghan Business 8 years ago VIP saloon opened in Kabul Airport

VIP saloon opened in Kabul Airport

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said a new VIP saloon opened at the Kabul Airport with a cost of USD

Afghan Business 5 years ago Qatari prince pledges $140mn to Afghanistan’s housing sector

Qatari prince pledges $140mn to Afghanistan’s housing sector

Qatari prince, Sheikh Ali bin Abdullah Al Thani, has pledged USD 140mn as non-refundable aid and capital for joint investment

Afghan Business 8 years ago Afghan government extends electricity connections to 3000 families in Uruzgan

Afghan government extends electricity connections to 3000 families in Uruzgan

The government has undertaken a power expansion project aimed at extending electricity to 3,000 families in Tirinkot, the provincial capital

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading
cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys wholesale nba jerseys discount nba jerseys