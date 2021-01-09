Breaking News
Jalalabad Airport Operates Its First Civilian Flight After 18 Years
Afghan Women Business Owners to Receive Lands in Kabul
Pine Nut Processing Factory to Open in Paktia Province
Afghanistan’s Rice Harvest Reaches 440,000 Tons in 2020
Pakistan Refuses Access to India Through Wagah Border
An Institute for Afghanistan’s Robotics Team to Open in Kabul University
Jalalabad aiport had its first civilian flight from Kabul on Thursday, said Nangarhar aviation officials.
This was a test flight that successfully landed and marked the province’s first civilian flight after foreign troops handed over the facility to Afghan authorities.
The airport was used as a military base for 18 years by the US troops. It was handed over to Afghan authorities following the US-Taliban peace agreement.
Nangarhar’s Aviation Director Rahmatullah Shujaee told Pajhwok Afghan News that some national airlines had committed to begin flights to the Nangarhar airport.
