Jalalabad Airport Operates Its First Civilian Flight After 18 Years

Jalalabad aiport had its first civilian flight from Kabul on Thursday, said Nangarhar aviation officials.

This was a test flight that successfully landed and marked the province’s first civilian flight after foreign troops handed over the facility to Afghan authorities.

The airport was used as a military base for 18 years by the US troops. It was handed over to Afghan authorities following the US-Taliban peace agreement.

Nangarhar’s Aviation Director Rahmatullah Shujaee told Pajhwok Afghan News that some national airlines had committed to begin flights to the Nangarhar airport.