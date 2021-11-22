Jalalabad Airport Resumes Civilian Flights after 20 Years

Breaking News
Local officials in Jalalabad, the capital of Nangarhar province, say that Jalalabad airport has reopened after 20 years for domestic and international flights.
Spin Ghar Shahzad, the head of Jalalabad Airport, said that all the technical staff of the airport had returned to their duties and that we had all the capabilities to advance the airport.
However, Jalalabad Airport had become the headquarters of the US Army for the past 20 years, and this airport was used only for military flights of American forces and no civilian flights took place there.
The resumption of the airport on civilian flights will also have a positive impact on the development of the province’s economy.
Haji Zalmai, a businessman in the province, said that in the past, in order to export our products, we had to export our products first to Kabul and via Kabul airport to other countries, but now we can export directly from Nangarhar to China.
